ValuEngine Downgrades America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.80.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $85.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $570.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.73. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $104.05.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $171.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.34 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 4,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $344,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,573,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $134,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,533,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $950,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 304,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 121,123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,166 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 141,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth $3,695,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 39,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

