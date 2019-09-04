VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1282 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA ANGL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.17. 1,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,433. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89.

