VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.00

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.00 and traded as low as $35.16. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF shares last traded at $35.97, with a volume of 3,826 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 260.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 1,383.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK)

Market Vectors Gaming ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S-Network Global Gaming Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified-capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the global gaming industry.

