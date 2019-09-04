Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,961 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.35. 30,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,920. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.11.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

