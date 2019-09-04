Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,134,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $89,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,082,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,793,866. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.96.

