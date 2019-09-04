Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Announces $0.20 — Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2018 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.77. 1,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average is $85.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $89.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

