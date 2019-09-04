Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.32

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.32 and last traded at $53.31, with a volume of 112046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 30,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,176,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,306,000 after acquiring an additional 681,996 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 206,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 38,411 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

