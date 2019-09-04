VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK) Shares Sold by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group lessened its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G accounts for about 2.2% of MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 0.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

BMV MGK traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.39. VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G has a twelve month low of $1,825.50 and a twelve month high of $2,204.40.

