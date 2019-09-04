VelocityShares 3x Inverse Silver ETN linked to S&P GSCI Silver Inverse Index (NASDAQ:DSLV) Stock Price Down 3.3%

VelocityShares 3x Inverse Silver ETN linked to S&P GSCI Silver Inverse Index (NASDAQ:DSLV)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.58, approximately 36,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 120,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Silver ETN linked to S&P GSCI Silver Inverse Index stock. XR Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Silver ETN linked to S&P GSCI Silver Inverse Index (NASDAQ:DSLV) by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC owned approximately 2.07% of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Silver ETN linked to S&P GSCI Silver Inverse Index worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

