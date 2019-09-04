Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Price Down 19.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) dropped 19.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.56, approximately 2,405,574 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 617% from the average daily volume of 335,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $119.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other news, insider Anne Marie Ray sold 70,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $809,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Hall sold 66,500 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $738,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,093 shares in the company, valued at $866,832.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,276 shares of company stock worth $2,314,251. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 9.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 3.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 281,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 224.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 45,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 31,250 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $292.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

