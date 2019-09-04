Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.89.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $2,241,454.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,443.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 10,078 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.54, for a total transaction of $1,476,830.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,023.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,928 shares of company stock worth $4,042,972 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

VRSK traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.84. The stock had a trading volume of 429,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,668. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $164.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.43.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

