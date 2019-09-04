Veritable L.P. Buys 7,982 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 611,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $15,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 77.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 438.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 211.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 29,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 17.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,079,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,018,000 after buying an additional 4,119,029 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMJ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.12. 88,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,460. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95.

