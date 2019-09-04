Veritable L.P. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,798 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $11.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,179.84. 66,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,179.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,159.63. The company has a market capitalization of $823.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

