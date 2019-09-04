Veritable L.P. Lowers Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,377,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,108 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $225,056,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,809,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $463,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,457 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $63,341,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,596,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,688,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,741 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.68. 312,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,051. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.559 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

