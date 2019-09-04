Veritable L.P. Sells 5,253 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 98.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 51,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 215.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 71,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 48,610 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $336,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $254,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,985.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.29. 40,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 95.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

