Veritable L.P. Sells 915 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Veritable L.P. owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $51,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Barings LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 145,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 11,123,669 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,312,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,300 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,576,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 209.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,299,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,260,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.60. 3,063,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,218,977. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $44.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.