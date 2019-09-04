Viberate (VIB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.09 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Viberate token can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Coinbe. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Viberate has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $343,270.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Viberate Profile

Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,759,794 tokens. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com.

Buying and Selling Viberate

Viberate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Bittrex, Livecoin, HitBTC, Upbit, OKEx, Binance and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

