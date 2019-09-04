Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Buys Shares of 183,898 Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 183,898 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,372,000. Zendesk makes up approximately 3.1% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zendesk by 75.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,133,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,113,000 after buying an additional 3,920,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $67,967,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $54,818,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 982.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 469,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,934,000 after buying an additional 426,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Zendesk by 252.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 441,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,289,000 after buying an additional 315,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 target price on Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zendesk from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zendesk from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.09.

NYSE ZEN traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.36. 37,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.48. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.44 and a beta of 1.31. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.47 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Geschke sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $140,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,847.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $7,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,228,532 shares in the company, valued at $94,646,105.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,837 shares of company stock worth $20,661,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

