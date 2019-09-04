Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Has $22.21 Million Holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,947 shares during the quarter. Avalara comprises approximately 4.2% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned 0.41% of Avalara worth $22,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 84.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,568,000 after buying an additional 1,992,677 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter worth $203,007,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 442.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,768,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,444,000 after buying an additional 2,258,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 26.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,692,000 after buying an additional 521,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Avalara by 39.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,211,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,660,000 after buying an additional 623,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.79. 32,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,822. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.88 and a beta of 0.59. Avalara Inc has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $94.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 43,942 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,568.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Gilhuly sold 1,810,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $128,057,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,511,755 shares of company stock valued at $187,558,997. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. First Analysis initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.04.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

