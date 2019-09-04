Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Takes Position in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,000. Pagerduty comprises approximately 1.8% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Pagerduty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at $164,467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter worth about $51,931,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter worth about $30,808,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter worth about $29,470,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter worth about $13,436,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pagerduty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

Shares of PD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.96. 36,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,676. Pagerduty Inc has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Pagerduty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

