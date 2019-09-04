Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Receives $73.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.33.

VC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays set a $60.00 price objective on Visteon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Longbow Research set a $85.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other Visteon news, Director Harry James Wilson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $107,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Visteon by 76.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 66.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 21.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VC traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.40. 2,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,250. Visteon has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $110.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.09.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

