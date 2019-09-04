Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €29.43 ($34.22).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($27.44) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €25.33 ($29.45). 1,565,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.18. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($28.92).

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.