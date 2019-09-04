VMware (VMW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for VMware (NYSE: VMW):

8/29/2019 – VMware was given a new $114.00 price target on by analysts at Nomura. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/26/2019 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $188.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $130.00 to $114.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $178.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $214.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $206.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/23/2019 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $185.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – VMware had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt.

8/23/2019 – VMware had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

8/23/2019 – VMware was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/23/2019 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – VMware was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – VMware was given a new $145.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $212.00 to $183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $225.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – VMware was given a new $198.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – VMware was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/21/2019 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $198.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/21/2019 – VMware had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/19/2019 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $220.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2019 – VMware was given a new $212.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – VMware had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

7/18/2019 – VMware had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

NYSE:VMW traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.43. 1,641,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,448. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.69 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Get VMware Inc alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 2,661 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $462,907.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,138,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,018,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in VMware by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,779,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,638,534,000 after purchasing an additional 414,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,964 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 277,251 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in VMware by 335.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 344,864 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $62,251,000 after purchasing an additional 265,586 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in VMware by 305.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 326,502 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 245,968 shares during the period. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.