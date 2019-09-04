Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) to Issue Dividend Increase – €0.16 Per Share

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of €0.16 ($0.19) per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.24. Volta Finance has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.05 ($0.11). The stock has a market cap of $2.52 million and a PE ratio of 23.84.

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

