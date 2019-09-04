Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Buys New Shares in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 38.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,349,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $927,238,000 after purchasing an additional 72,266 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $661,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.54.

MMM traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $159.73. The company had a trading volume of 842,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $154.00 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 55.07%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: How to trade the most active stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.