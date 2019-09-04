Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Makes New $4.21 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,014,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,353,000 after buying an additional 1,935,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,839,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,353,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,664,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,193,000 after buying an additional 115,797 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,554,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.50. 364,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,412,658. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $148.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.73 and a 200 day moving average of $129.50.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

