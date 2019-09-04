Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 888.9% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

IWM stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.70. 1,461,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,479,904. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $125.81 and a 1-year high of $173.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

