Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $69,308,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 854,554.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,324,000 after buying an additional 846,009 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 275.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,013,000 after buying an additional 772,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,167,000 after buying an additional 515,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 750,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,893,000 after buying an additional 370,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $91.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,495. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average is $88.82.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $6,141,557.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,841.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $11,620,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,118,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,100 shares of company stock valued at $21,676,261 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Cross Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Longbow Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.