Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.0% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,677,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,264,000 after buying an additional 1,253,256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,269,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $618,297,000 after acquiring an additional 616,591 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,051,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $565,511,000 after acquiring an additional 173,161 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,684,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $639,518,000 after acquiring an additional 588,066 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $422,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,300 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $77,141.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,833.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock worth $1,227,506 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $47.20. 4,715,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,713,468. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

