Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Sells 1,049 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 368,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after purchasing an additional 48,227 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,114,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

TIP traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.63. 69,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.36 and a 200 day moving average of $114.01. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.53 and a 12-month high of $118.21.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

