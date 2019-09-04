Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Takes $590,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 205,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,471,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 258,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after buying an additional 38,103 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.33. The stock had a trading volume of 107,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,638. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

