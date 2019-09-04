Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 368 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.8% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 462.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $197.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.58.

HON traded up $4.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.66. 2,659,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,335. The firm has a market cap of $118.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.99 and its 200 day moving average is $165.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

