Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after purchasing an additional 101,677 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 27,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.37. 9,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,844. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.93. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $156.03 and a 52 week high of $220.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

