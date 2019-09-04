Wade G W & Inc. Buys 1,006 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 1.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $12,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

RY stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.11. 529,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,937. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.71. The company has a market capitalization of $107.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.796 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

