Wade G W & Inc. Buys 3,751 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 606.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.81. 110,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,769. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $50.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.51%. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.96%.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities cut Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,250.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 577,319 shares of company stock worth $4,576,514. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

