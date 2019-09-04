Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 75.0% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.7% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.44.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $119.76. 1,419,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $125.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

