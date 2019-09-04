Wade G W & Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,202,000 after buying an additional 935,325 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,028,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,114,175,000 after buying an additional 355,900 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 209,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,924,000 after buying an additional 132,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 207,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $224,580,000 after buying an additional 74,940 shares in the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded up $9.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,178.60. The stock had a trading volume of 66,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,195. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,180.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,163.03. The company has a market capitalization of $825.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

