Wade G W & Inc. Has $6.36 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $113.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,888. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average is $119.89. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $136.95.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

