Wade G W & Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Chevron by 63.9% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Chevron by 154.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.16.

In other Chevron news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,700. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,203. The firm has a market cap of $223.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.