Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 727,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,613. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

