Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 1,639 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 997,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after buying an additional 325,372 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 83,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after buying an additional 53,816 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 215.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 551,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after buying an additional 376,696 shares during the period. Finally, Private Vista LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 373,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 35,863 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,002. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

