Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 3,503 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,708 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Total by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Total by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

NYSE:TOT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. 513,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,527. Total SA has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.18). Total had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

