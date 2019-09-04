Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 64,018.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 337,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after purchasing an additional 337,378 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 801.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 247,018 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.8% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 251,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 137,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,870. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

