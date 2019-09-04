Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Mylan by 170.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mylan by 1,111.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mylan by 1,111.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mylan by 271.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

In other news, Director Melina E. Higgins bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,561.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Mark bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $83,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 83,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MYL shares. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mylan to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of MYL stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.69. 284,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,034,622. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.80. Mylan NV has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.