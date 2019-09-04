Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 493,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,666,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 348,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,018,000 after buying an additional 17,496 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 340,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,199,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 322,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter.

BMV:STIP traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $100.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.21. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF has a 1-year low of $1,750.00 and a 1-year high of $2,005.20.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.0623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

