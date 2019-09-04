Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 29,688 Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 46,178 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the period.

PSP traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,882. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

