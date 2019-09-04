Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 9,083 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 70.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,083 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 5,873.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter.

IGHG stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 718 shares. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.39.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.2183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%.

