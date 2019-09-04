WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) CEO Sells $2,593,677.45 in Stock

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) CEO Joseph Kevin Fletcher sold 27,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $2,593,677.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.65. 1,562,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.45. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.19.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank lowered WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.