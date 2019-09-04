Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Williams Companies (WMB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) in the last few weeks:

9/4/2019 – Williams Companies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/3/2019 – Williams Companies is now covered by analysts at Scotia Howard Weill. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.60 price target on the stock.

9/3/2019 – Williams Companies is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2019 – Williams Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Williams Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Williams Companies was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2019 – Williams Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $31.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2019 – Williams Companies was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Williams Companies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2019 – Williams Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2019 – Williams Companies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/18/2019 – Williams Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.70. 354,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,014,658. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

In other Williams Companies news, insider John D. Chandler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $232,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 63,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,328.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,028,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 616,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,289,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,781,421,000 after buying an additional 1,858,174 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 205.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2,785.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 117,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 113,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 96,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 64,058 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

