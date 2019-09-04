Weil Company Inc. Sells 1,880 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Weil Company Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,186 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $261,372,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,177 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 945.9% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,147,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 823.9% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 571,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,106,000 after purchasing an additional 509,819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.28. 141,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,060. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.61. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $90.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

